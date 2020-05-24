Saginaw Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during a double shooting on the city’s west side.
Police said that on Sunday, May 24 at 4:34 a.m. officers responded to Marathon gas station located at 1411 Court Street, for a report of a shooting.
According to police, officers located two 21-year-old males suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. They said both subjects were in a vehicle when the incident took place.
They two men were transported by ambulance to local hospitals for their injuries where one of them died.
Officials said the deceased male has been identified as, Antonio Buford of Buena Vista Township. The other male is in stable condition and is still be treated.
The Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is investigating this incident as a homicide.
If anyone has any information is urged to call the Saginaw Police Department, Det. Phil Graves at (989) 759-1761 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.
