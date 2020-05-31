A Buena Vista officer was shot at on May 31 at approximately 5:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police.
The shooting took place in the area of 25th and Lapeer.
The officer was traveling eastbound in his personal vehicle and followed by an unidentified white Jeep and was shot at multiple times while in transit.
Michigan State Police Lieutenant David Kaiser confirmed to TV5 that the officer was in civilian clothing at the time of the incident.
Police say the officer was able to speed ahead and gain a better visual of the suspects. That’s when the Jeep stopped, a passenger exited the vehicle and shot multiple rounds into the direction of the officer, according to police.
The officer fired one round back at the suspects and fled the area. It is unknown at this time if the suspects were injured.
The officer suffered no injuries, according to police.
The motive is unknown at this time.
“At this time I don’t know if my officer was specifically targeted or if this was a random act,” said Chief Williams. “I am happy that my officer was not hurt or injured in this unnecessary incident. As Chief of Buena Vista Public Safety Department I can only speak for my officers and firefighters who serve as your public servants. They are good and I stand for and with them as well I stand for and with my community. I will not tolerate acts of violence towards my officers, nor will I tolerate it towards or within my community.”
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact the Buena Vista Police Department.
Stay with TV5 for the latest on the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.