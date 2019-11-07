A Buena Vista Police K9 team took 5th place as they tried to win a new police vehicle through an online contest.
Vested Interest in K9s was giving away a new Chevy Tahoe PPV sports utility vehicle to one law enforcement agency’s K9 team.
Thirty finalists were picked from a nationwide list of K9 teams submitted in August.
Buena Vista Police Officer Devin Heyn and K9 Maverick were selected.
"He's an asset to the whole county of Saginaw," Heyn said of Maverick.
Heyn has been with the force for three years and Maverick for two years. Maverick is a dual purpose K9 for narcotics and patrol.
"Anyone who needs help, we help them," Heyn said.
And now they need your help.
"Once a year they give away a brand-new, free Tahoe that's fitted for a K9," Heyn said.
Heyn said a new Tahoe would be just what they need.
"This is very important to us. Right now, we're driving a 2010 with 150,000 miles on it. It's not properly outfitted for a K9. So it would be a great help for us," Heyn said.
But when results were released in Nov., Heyn and K9 Maverick came up short.
But the team hasn't given up hope. Now they've kicked off a gofundme with the goal to raise $53,000 to get a new vehicle. Click here to find that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.