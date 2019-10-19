Herbert Tinsley
The Buena Vista Police Department has located a missing man with Alzheimer's.

Police said Herbert Tinsley walked away from his home on Baldwin Street at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

At about 10:10 p.m., the police department said Tinsley was found safe and sound.

