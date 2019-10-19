The Buena Vista Police Department is searching for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.
Police said Herbert Tinsley walked away from his home on Baldwin Street at about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket with the letters POLO on it, black slip-on shoes, a black fedora hat, and gray khaki pants.
He is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.