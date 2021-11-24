Buena Vista Charter Township will receive federal funds to create a new farmers market.
The township will receive $200,000 to convert an old school into a farmers market, U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced on Wednesday.
The funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Business Development Grant Program.
“Farmers markets spur economic development in local communities, connect more families with Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables, and create new markets for local farmers,” Stabenow said. “This is a win-win for families and local food producers in the community.”
Township Supervisor Torrie Lee said the farmers market will lead to job creation and increased tax revenue for the township.
“This project will create new employment for the local farmers as well as members of the community and the county overall. The township was awarded a $200,000 grant by the USDA in order to assist with the project which the township will match with $100,000 from the general fund. One of the goals of the township is to create as well as welcome projects that that will provide positive and significant ‘quality of life’ improvements for the community as a whole and we strongly believe that this is one project that will indeed do just that. We are very fortunate to have the support of the USDA,” Lee said.
