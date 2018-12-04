With recreational marijuana on the mind of many Mid-Michigan communities, one is keeping its focus on the medical side of the industry.
Buena Vista Township just approved licenses for a number of medical marijuana facilities.
“I think it’s OK considering I’m a marijuana smoker,” said Marvin Brown.
Brown loves the fact medical marijuana facilities are coming to the township.
On Monday, local leaders approved licensing for eight facilities in the township.
Brown uses medical marijuana and said it helps him a lot.
“Well it helps me cope with some of the things that life throws at us. You know, it ain’t something that you do every day, all the time or constantly,” Brown said.
TV5 reached out to the township supervisor for comment but are still waiting to hear back.
Resident David Scott also supports medical marijuana facilities.
“If it was medical I would say as long as it could bring revenue and taxes to Buena Vista because it is a community that needs some revenue,” Scott said.
Many in the community are wondering if this opens the door for recreational marijuana facilities to set up shop in the future.
Scott hopes not.
“I think it promotes abuse, drug abuse. And we’ve got enough of that already in our communities actually,” Scott said.
Brown disagrees. He wants to see recreational marijuana shops in Buena Vista and statewide.
“I’m hoping for the day we can just walk up to a place and just buy it normally, just like you do alcohol and liquor and everything else,” Brown said.
