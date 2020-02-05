A Mid-Michigan home was destroyed during an early morning house fire.
Buena Vista Township firefighters were called to a home at 433 S. 25th Street at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Flames were coming out of the home's roof before crews extinguished the blaze investigators said started in the kitchen.
The home is considered a total loss, according to officials on the scene.
No one was home at the time.
The roadway is closed down between Burt and Cherry streets.
