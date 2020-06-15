Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a Buena Vista Township apartment complex.
Crews were sent to an Autumn Ridge Apartment complex on Hess Road late Monday night, June 15.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the fire at about 10:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming out of the roof of the two-story complex.
The Buena Vista Township Fire Department said eight apartments took on fire and water damage, making them uninhabitable.
According to the fire department, the second floor is a total loss while the first floor received a significant amount of water damage.
Officials aren’t sure how many people have been displaced, but the American Red Cross has been contacted.
No injuries were reported from this fire.
Saginaw, Bridgeport, and Zilwaukee fire departments assisted on the scene.
Michigan State Police, Saginaw, Buena Vista, and Bridgeport police departments helped evacuate residents out of the apartments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
