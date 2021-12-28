Crews responded to an early morning house fire in Buena Vista Township on Tuesday.
The Buena Vista Township Fire Department was sent to the 2900 block of Arlington Drive about 1:55 a.m. on Dec. 28.
The fire started in the basement of the home, and at this time it’s unknown what caused it, according to the Buena Vista Township Fire Department.
The home sustained significant structural damage and it is not in a livable condition, the fire department said.
No injuries were reported. The occupants were not home when the fire broke out.
Crews were on the scene of the fire for about three hours. The Buena Vista Township Fire Department was assisted by the Saginaw and Bridgeport fire departments.
