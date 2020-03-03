Buena Vista Police Chief Reggie Williams is now part of the Saginaw City Council.
Williams was voted and sworn in as a council member during a special meeting on Monday night, March 2.
Three other candidates, including Nate Collison, Paul Mason, Lynn Elliot, and Dawn Goodrow Hillier, were interviewed at the meeting to fill the vacancy of Clint Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.