Families in Buena Vista Township are fed-up with the condition of the road making it risky for them to drive.
Spring in Mid-Michigan would not be complete without potholes, but residents on 26th street in Buena Vista, are sick of it.
Neomi Ducre, resident, said avoiding the potholes can be a challenge.
“Bad, they’re real bad,” Ducre said. “Slow, you got to be slow, because if you don’t you’ll ruin your car.”
Ducre said she saw crews from the Saginaw County Road Commission out there before but believes that more need to be done to make the trips down the road smoother.
“It’s old. The road is old. They need to really actually level the road and do a better job,” Ducre said.
TV5 tried to reach out to the road commission but no one was available for an interview. However, Dennis Borchard, from the commission, called to say that he wants residents to call in and help them find where the potholes are located. He said that they are making every effort to patch up as many potholes as possible.
To contact the road commission, call 989-752-6140.
