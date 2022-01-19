A vacant lot in Saginaw Township will soon be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings Go.
The Saginaw Township Business Association announced the restaurant will be placed in between the Tim Hortons and Burger King on State Street, east of Center Road.
The association said it plans to release more details about the project.
