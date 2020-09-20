Families impacted by the flooding in May are going to have to wait a little longer for help.
Volunteers from around Mid-Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition planned on building sheds this weekend for flood victims. But because of the materials’ late arrival on Sunday, the pieces were only able to be unloaded and organized.
“In any disaster relief, things don’t always go as planned. As much as it’s frustrating that we’re not able to have, you know, we were planning on building three sheds yesterday and now we have nothing. And we’re just starting. We trust the timing on that,” said Joe Petty, pastor at the Hillside Discipleship Church.
Now, the two-day build-a-thon will stretch into the week.
For Rick Hatfield, who has been helping with flood recovery for months now, another few days is nothing.
“Watching people dig their lives out of their businesses and their homes, you know, just what they had to deal with. That it’s such a burden on them. It’s the least we could do is come together and try to help lift that burden off them,” Hatfield said.
While it might not look like much on the outside, for someone who has nothing, it can mean everything. A finished shed can not only save money on storage space, but also give residents a sense of hope.
“The thing I keep hearing is they say, the shed is one of the only things, it’s actually the only thing we have that doesn’t smell wet. It doesn’t smell moldy,” Petty said.
Even a single nail in a shed goes a long way toward repairing the community.
