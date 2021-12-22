A building partially collapsed in Chesaning overnight, causing a road closure.
Front Street between Pearl Street and Broad Street will be closed. One lane of Broad Street, as well as sidewalks in the area, are closed.
The building on the corner of Broad Street and Front Street has been an issue for a while, according to Michigan Building Inspector Rob Kehoe.
“We went to court June of 2021 and didn’t prevail in a judgment to have it condemned,” Kehoe said. “We won that they had to clean it up, some bricks and debris around the building.”
The building has been vacant for years and no one was inside when it partially collapsed.
