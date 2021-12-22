Chesaning building collapse

1 of 4

A building partially collapsed in Chesaning overnight, causing a road closure.

Front Street between Pearl Street and Broad Street will be closed. One lane of Broad Street, as well as sidewalks in the area, are closed.

The building on the corner of Broad Street and Front Street has been an issue for a while, according to Michigan Building Inspector Rob Kehoe.

“We went to court June of 2021 and didn’t prevail in a judgment to have it condemned,” Kehoe said. “We won that they had to clean it up, some bricks and debris around the building.”

The building has been vacant for years and no one was inside when it partially collapsed.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.