Police tell WDIV-TV that someone fired up the heavy machinery and smashed the front wall of the JR Party Store Sunday morning.
Several bottles of liquor were stolen. Detroit Police say the break-in occurred at 5:22 a.m. after it's believed the suspects hot-wired the piece of large machinery, taken from a construction site nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.