It's that time of year again, opening day for firearm deer hunting season is upon us. Many hunters will be heading out early to the woods Thursday morning.
But before you head out, be aware of the elements you are going into.
Starting out before sunrise, temperatures will be very chilly; down in the low 20s. Skies look to start off partly cloudy. Winds will be relatively light out of the southeast at around 5-10 mph. This will still make it feel like the teens in most areas across Mid-Michigan. Be sure to pack on the layers and grab the hand warmers.
By sunrise, temperatures will be on the slow steady climb throughout the 20s as sunrise will occur around 7:30 a.m. Feels like temperatures by then will still feel more like the 20s. Partly cloudy skies will look to last throughout the morning.
By the afternoon and evening, temperatures will be topping off in the mid-to-upper 30s. A few areas could reach 40. Wind chills will still make it feel a good 5 to 10 degrees colder. Another chilly day all around. We will have to watch for an increase in clouds as some rain and snow showers enter Mid-Michigan from the south. This activity will continue into the later evening and overnight hours.
Here's a graphic of the forecast for the visual aspect.
Like always for the latest forecast on the week ahead, check out the FirstWarn5 7 day forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.