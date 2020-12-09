The Michigan Bureau of Elections released preliminary plans for what it calls the most comprehensive post-election audits of any election in state history.
The audits include a complete zero-margin risk-limiting audit in Antrim County, a statewide risk-limiting audit, and procedural audits in more than 200 jurisdictions statewide, including absentee ballot counting boards.
“I am a longstanding proponent of post-election audits to review election procedure and affirm public confidence in our elections,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “By conducting the most comprehensive set of audits in our state’s history, the Bureau of Elections and Michigan’s more than 1,600 local election clerks are demonstrating the integrity of our election.”
The bureau and clerks will conduct a long-planned statewide risk-limiting audit of the presidential election to confirm the accuracy of ballot tabulation machines. This includes hand-counting thousands of randomly selected ballots statewide.
Initial steps are underway, and the audit should be finished by mid-January. A pilot statewide risk-limiting audit demonstrated the accuracy of the machines after the March 10 presidential primary, the state said.
The bureau and county officials in Antrim County will conduct a zero-margin risk-limiting audit of the presidential election in December. This is a process of doing a hand tally of every ballot, which can be compared with the machine-tabulated results.
The bureau also published a list of precincts and absentee ballot counting boards in over 200 jurisdictions. Most of the audits are ongoing or commencing upon the completion of recounts. Election officials will review election processes, machines and ballots.
“Clerks across the state carried out an extremely successful election amidst the challenges created by record-breaking turnout and more than double the absentee ballots ever before cast in our state, a global pandemic, and the failure of the Michigan Legislature to provide more than ten hours for pre-processing of absentee ballots,” Benson said. “As Attorney General William Barr, the FBI and CISA all have confirmed, this was most secure election in our nation’s history, and we are confident these audits will continue to affirm that truth.”
