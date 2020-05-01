The Bureau of Elections will extend blind voters the option of receiving a Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Ballot thanks to an agreement reached with the Michigan Affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind.
These ballots can be used for the May 5 elections in the state.
“I am proud we collaboratively identified a temporary solution to expand voting access for blind citizens in Michigan,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I am confident we will continue our work to successfully identify and implement a long-term solution as well. Ensuring all citizens have equal access to their right to vote is a priority for my administration.”
The ballots must be submitted by May 5 at 4 p.m. along with a declaration that the individual requesting the ballot is blind or otherwise disabled, leaving them unable to complete a traditional paper absentee ballot. Disabled voters may then return the ballots to their local clerk in one of the following ways:
• By hand-delivering them to the clerk’s office by 8:00 p.m. on May 5,
• By requesting that they be picked up by their local clerk’s office by 4:00 p.m. on May 5,
• Or by first-class mail postmarked on or before May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.