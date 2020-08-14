Are you looking for a job?
Several Burger King locations in the Saginaw and Flint area are hosting a virtual job fair to fill 60 positions.
GPS Hospitality is looking to hire managers and crew members at 12 locations in the Saginaw and Flint area.
The search is taking place digitally with online applications and video interviews.
"For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay app for Burger King employees, quality training, flexible hours and ample opportunities for growth. After one year of full-time employment, ALL team members are eligible for accrued paid vacation time," the company said.
The virtual job fair is taking place Aug. 17 through Aug. 20.
Applicants can text GPS to 37872 or click here.
The following locations are hiring:
- 4907 Garfield Road; Auburn, MI 48611
- 6304 W. Side Saginaw Road; Bay City, MI 48706
- 3910 Wilder Rd; Bay City, MI, 48706
- 4295 W. Vienna Road; Clio, MI 48420
- 19055 Silver Parkway; Fenton, MI 48430
- 490 North Main Street; Frankenmuth, MI 48734
- 150 Washington Street; Freeland, MI 48623
- 11325 S. Saginaw Road; Grand Blanc, MI 48439
- 1420 N. Michigan Avenue; Saginaw, MI 48602
- 4930 State Street; Saginaw, MI 48603
- 2625 Tittabawassee Road; Saginaw Twp, MI 48604
- 7868 Gratiot Road; Shields, MI 48609
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.