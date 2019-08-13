The University of Michigan-Flint Public Safety Department is warning students of a recent burglary.
The public safety department said it was reported on Monday, Aug. 12 at about 1 p.m.
Police believe it happened between Monday at 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 1:34 p.m. at 144 French Hall.
While the public safety department is investigating, anyone with more information asked to call (810) 762-3333.
