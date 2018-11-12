Mid-Michigan families gathered in Holly to honor those who fought for our freedom.
More than a dozen unaccompanied veterans were interred with honor at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Twenty of the remains include those found at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit. In October, more than 100 sets of remains were found at the now-defunct building.
This morning, 20 hearses left the Detroit area in a procession escorted by the Michigan State Police.
Each of the veterans’ names were read aloud, followed by a eulogy. A 21-gun salute, taps, and a presentation of the flag for each veteran was also part of the service.
