State police have ruled the death of a missing teen suspicious after human remains were discovered on a property in Alpena Township.
On Tuesday, Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at 1680 West Naylor Road in Alpena Township. No one was home at the time the search warrant was executed.
Human remains found buried on the property during the search are believed to belong to Brynn Bills.
The remains were taken to Western Michigan University for an autopsy. The cause of death has yet to be determined.
The property belongs to Joshua Wirgau, 34, who is a person of interest. Wirgau is currently being held without bond in the Alpena County Jail on charges of unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault in relation to an incident that happened earlier and is not related to the disappearance of Bills.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.
