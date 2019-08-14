Spaulding and Thomas townships are issuing a burn ban due to lack for rain in the area.
The Spaulding Township Fire Department said its township's advisory is in effect immediately and will continue until further notice.
Current burn permits are suspended, and no new permits can be issued until the ban is lifted.
The fire department said campfires are allowed as long as they can be contained in a fire ring.
Chances for rain stay pretty low for Wednesday and Thursday. But chances for rain increase as we get closer to the weekend.
Restrictions on open burning can vary from county to county.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said there are burn restrictions some Mid-Michigan counties.
Check the DNR's website for more information on restrictions and guidelines.
If Thomas Township residents have any questions, they can call the public safety department at (989) 781-4141.
