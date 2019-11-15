Close to 153,000 ALOCANE® Emergency Burn Pads are being recalled as the packaging is not child-resistant.
The U. S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the pads contain lidocaine, which poses a risk to young children being poisoned if they put the pad in their mouth.
The affected products were sold from March 2018 to June 2019 at Walgreens, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Meijer, Amazon.com, HomeDepot.com, Overstock.com, MyQuestStore.com, Alocane.com, and other pharmacies.
The pads were sold in a 10 count box and 15 count box with lot numbers 4179, 4180, 4235, 4645, 4646, or 4698 printed next to the barcode on the box.
Consumers should stop using the burn pads and contact Quest Products a full refund at (800) 650-0113 or by visiting their website.
