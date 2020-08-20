The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burned body was found behind an abandoned building.
Deputies were called to Neuman Road in Mt. Forest Township on August 17 at around 1:28 p.m. after a property owner found the woman’s body behind the abandoned building.
Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the body appears to be an adult woman, about 5’5” and between 110-120 pounds.
The body had been burned.
The Michigan State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation, but if you noticed anything suspicious over the weekend, or have any information, call detectives at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 989-895-4050.
