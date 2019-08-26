The Burton Art Van store is among five Art Van stores for sale under a master lease for $56.55 million.
B+E, a brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced the listing on Monday, Aug. 26.
Aside from the Burton store on E. Court River Avenue, the listing includes stores in Howell, Shelby Township, Livonia, and Schaumburg, Illinois.
The buildings total about 340,740 square-feet on about 26.26 acres of land. The NNN master lease carries a cap rate of 7.25 percent with a remaining term of 17 years and 6 months, B+E said.
“This an excellent investment opportunity providing a lengthy, strong return with an established 60-year-old retail business,” said Tim Hain with B+E. “The master lease also has built-in annual 2% increases providing an increasing return over the life of the base term and is guaranteed by Art Van Furniture Inc.”
Art Van Corporation says this will no impact local operations.
For more information, contact Tim Hain at THain@benetlease.com or go to www.benetlease.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.