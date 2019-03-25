A community effort to make sure girls across Mid-Michigan can go to prom and feel like a princess.
A Burton boutique is offering free prom dresses for girls in need, but it doesn’t stop there.
“Not every girl has the money to be able to go out and drop a bunch of money on a dress and you want them to feel just as special as any other girl could,” said Chloe Eggert, a Forever Bella ambassador.
Prom season is upon us and Eggert knows how important it is that every girl gets their chance to feel like a princess.
But for many families, spending hundreds of dollars on a dress for one night just isn’t an option.
That’s why for the past seven years, Victoria Griggs and the Grand Blanc Community have been donating dresses to families facing hardship.
“We have reached out to all the high schools and talked to them personally so they know about our program so if they know that somebody’s in hardship, they reach out to them and let them know that they have a program that will help them out,” Griggs said.
Griggs is the owner of Forever Bella Boutique in Burton.
She said with the help of her Forever Bella ambassadors and donated dresses from the community they’re able to supply hundreds of girls with the perfect dress for each season.
For whatever reason, if the girls can’t find a dress that fits them in the back, then they get a voucher to come to the front of the boutique and pick something else out.
Griggs said this wouldn’t be possible without her Forever Bella ambassadors, all high school students who said it’s important to give back.
“We help draw those girls in, we find the dresses we connect different teachers, different staff members, to this place and we make it more aware,” said Stacy White, a junior at Grand Blanc High School.
“I love getting to help out the community it’s awesome to see these girls come in and try on the dresses,” said Rylie Dewley, a freshman at Grand Blanc High School.
