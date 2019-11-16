A Mid-Michigan business is handing out turkeys to local families in need.
Frozen in Time Treasures in Burton will be passing out turkeys free of charge on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The owner Timothy Look said that he has 100 turkeys to give away and that he will be doing it on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The event will be held at Bendle High School’s parking lot and it starts at 1 p.m.
Bendle High School is located at 2283 E. Scottwood Ave in Burton MI.
