“Today, we’re having an event to honor the first responders and the police officers in all of Genesee County,” said Pastor Jeffrey Glover of the Harmony Baptist Church.
In Burton at the Harmony Baptist Church, a day was dedicated to law enforcement and first responders.
The church hosted 27 different posts across Genesee County and provided food, snacks and conversation to say thank you.
“Let the officers know, the people that are on the frontlines, that we support them and we love to have them,” said Glover.
It’s a gesture of kindness during heightened rhetoric and protests around the country.
Burton’s police and fire chiefs made an appearance and soaked up the positivity.
“So, it’s always good for our officers to see there is positive out there,” said Brian Ross from the Burton Police Department. “Our community is a great community and the city of Burton is so wonderful.”
“Public safety services that are out there today are not typically what they’re seeing on the TV, on the news,” said Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson.
Law enforcement officials say gatherings like this are important to them because it allows them to interact with community members on a personal basis.
“A chance to meet the people we serve, do something a little bit different than what we do everyday,” said Wilkinson.
As protests continue across America, in Burton, officials say there’s more good than bad representing them.
“Your average police officer, your normal, everyday police officer cares about the community, took an oath to lay their life down for anybody in the community, and we’ll continue to do that every single day,” said Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.