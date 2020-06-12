The City of Burton will be conducting their annual water system flushing over the next couple weeks.
The city says residents may notice some discoloration in their water during this time.
The Burton Utilities Department will conduct the flushing beginning on June 15 at 3 a.m. and will continue over the next two weeks.
If you have discoloration in your water, you should flush faucets with cold water to clear the water. City officials also recommend boiling any discolored water before drinking it.
The main purpose of this flushing is to remove sediment, air and maintain chlorine residual so the system can continue to meet safe drinking water standards, according to the city.
Residents can ask questions by calling (810)742-9230 ext. 3106.
