The two people charged in connection to the murder of a Mid-Michigan woman in June of 2018 pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
Aaron Richard Thornton, 37, and Jennifer Leanne Harrington, 34, were arrested in June of 2018 for the strangulation murder of 28-year-old Jessica Flood.
Flood’s body was found inside a room at the Great Western Inn in Mt. Morris Township after a foul odor was reported to staff by a hotel guest on June 25, 2018.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Thornton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and Harrington pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of murder in Flood's death.
Thornton will be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, which he will begin serving after his parole violation sentence for a conviction related to the 2012 stabbing of another woman, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a press release.
Thornton will be sentenced for Flood’s murder on Feb. 19.
Harrington helped Thornton hide Flood’s body under the bed after she witnessed him strangle Flood to death, prosecutors said.
Harrington will be sentenced on March 18.
“I am pleased that we were able to convict both defendants in this case and see justice through for the victim and her family in a court of law,” Leyton said.
The Great Western Inn was padlocked in 2018.
“That motel was site to numerous and repeated criminal offenses that had been plaguing that area for a long time and we shut it down for the benefit of the community and all the businesses in that area along Pierson Road,” Leyton said.
