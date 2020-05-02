The City of Burton Fire Department was dispatched to 3802 Kings Ln at approximately 4:40 a.m. for a possible structure fire on Saturday, May 2.
Officials said fire department personnel arrived at the scene and determined that there was a small cooking fire that had already been extinguished before they came.
According to fire officials, the remaining smoke that was inside was removed from the apartment.
There were no injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.
The City of Burton Fire Department wants to remind everyone to stay in the kitchen while cooking and always cook with caution.
