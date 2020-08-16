“It’s a sickness,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson told TV5 new information in their hunt for suspected child traffickers.
Seventeen people have been arrested since sting operations started in March.
“National stats confirm that a pedophile or predator taken off the street can save the life of 25 future victims,” said Swanson.
Those arrested all reside over Mid-Michigan.
Swanson says offenders have been found in Flint, Burton, Grand Blanc, Holly and Goodrich among other places.
“It’s pedophilia,” said Swanson. “It’s a sexual deviancy that leads to vulnerable people getting sexually abused.”
Also included in that list is a current firefighter for the City of Burton and a former police officer.
“He’d been a police officer in Genesee County in multiple agencies and was not a police officer at the time of the arrest, but was on the fire department,” said Swanson.
Swanson says the suspects face multiple charges including using a computer to commit a crime, accosting a child for immoral purposes and possession of child sexual abusive material. These are two 20-year felonies and a four-year felony.
“I’ve got detectives downtown right now working on this case,” said Swanson. “This week, coming up, we’ll continue to find those who have not been found yet.”
Swanson says the GHOST Task Force still has plenty of work left to do.
“I don’t want to take police reports of people that have already been assaulted,” said Swanson. “I want to find the people before they hurt the victims.”
