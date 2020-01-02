Investigators have identified a Mid-Michigan man killed in a gravel hauler crash.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Roger David Thomas, a 66-year-old man from Burton, was southbound in a gravel hauler on Dixie Highway, near East Holly Road, in Springfield Township.
A 66-year-old man from Springfield Township in 2016 GMC Acadia pulled off on the side of the road and in front of Thomas, according to the sheriff's office.
Thomas’s vehicle struck and overturned the GMC on its side.
First responders rushed Thomas to Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township,
He was later taken to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor where he died on Dec. 29 at 1:58 p.m.
The case will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.
