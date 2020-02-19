A man who pleaded guilty to the murder of a Mid-Michigan woman in June of 2018 has been sentenced.
Aaron Richard Thornton, 38, is sentenced to a minimum of 36 months and a maximum of 240 months with 249 days served. He’ll have to pay $334 in costs and fees.
Thornton was arrested in June 2018 for the strangulation murder of 28-year-old Jessica Flood.
Flood’s body was discovered at a Great Western Inn room in Mt. Morris Township on June 25, 2018.
Thornton pleaded to guilty to second-degree murder on Jan. 15, 2020.
Jennifer Leanne Harrington, 34, was also arrested and pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.
Prosecutors said Harrington helped Thornton hide Flood’s body under a bed after witnessing him strangulate Flood to death.
Harrington will be sentenced on March 18.
