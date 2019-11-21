An interim police chief has been named in Burton after the former chief resigned.
Burton Mayor Duane Haskins named Burton native Brian Ross the interim chief.
Ross will take over the position immediately and Haskins plans to appoint him permanently once approved by the city council.
Ross previously worked as a Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy where he started his career in 2002.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be considered for this opportunity to join and lead my hometown police department,” Ross said.
He has a degree in criminal justice from Ferris State.
“As someone who has known and worked alongside Brian Ross for many years, I can personally attest to his integrity, work ethic and vast law enforcement experience and training,” Haskins said.
