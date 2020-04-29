Burton Mayor Duane Haskins announced the opening of Burton’s first COVID-19 drive-thru testing site for essential workers without symptoms and anyone with moderate symptoms and who has been preauthorized.
“Expanding testing is one more critical step in our continued fight against this horrible pandemic,” Haskins said. “In order to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the footprint of this virus now and into the future, it is critical to increase testing and track its spread.”
Haskins said he’s grateful to have partners in the state of Michigan, the Genesee County Health Department, the Hamilton Community Health Network Burton Clinic, and Genesee County Emergency Management.
According to Haskins, the testing will be held at the Genesee County Health Department and at the Burton Clinic location. It is located at 3373 Saginaw Street in Burton by appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 810-406-4019.
Officials said anyone without an appointment will not be tested.
Essential workers will be tested whether or not they show symptoms, but they still need an appointment. All others must be pre-authorized for testing.
Testing will begin from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at both locations, and again from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 at the health department only.
The testing will continue every Tuesday and Thursday until further notice.
