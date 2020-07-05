The Burton Police Department is honoring the life of Officer Terry Lee Thompson who was killed on July 5, 1983, while searching a building.
Police said Thompson was searching a local business when he was shot.
Every badge that is worn by every officer, every day on each shift carries the legacy of Officer Thompson which they do not take for granted, according to the department.
In a Facebook post, the department thanked Officer Thompson’s family for sharing him and Officer Thompson for his dedication to the city.
To read the full post, click here.
