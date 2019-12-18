The Burton Police are asking for help identifying a female suspect.
Police said she is the suspect in the theft from the Meijer on Center Rd. in Burton.
Police said the crime happened on December 18, 2019.
If you can identify or know who she is, please contact Detective Doug McLeod at 810-244-1542.
