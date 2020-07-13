Monday marked the start of the governor’s new mask rules, requiring everyone to wear a face covering whenever they're in an indoor public space or crowded outdoor space.
“As a society we have to take this seriously we have to move forward in making sure everybody is complying,” said Burton Chief of Police Brian Ross.
Ross says his department will be enforcing the new mask mandate.
“I’ve been asking people to not engage each other,” Ross said. “If you have a mask and you’re worried about someone who doesn’t have a mask, doesn’t do any good to be around them.”
The chief says, his main approach will be educating individuals on why wearing a mask in public is so important in case they didn't get the memo.
“I think that we all need to educate ourselves and just think common sense about it,” Ross said.
They'll also receive a warning. But if that doesn't work, they'll have to pay up for not masking up.
“Well you can have a citation for a $500 fine,” he said.
Chief Ross believes the new mandate may be problematic when it comes to businesses.
“I think the biggest problem that we’re going to see is when somebody goes into a business and that business refuses them service then there’s an altercation,” he said.
But he's hoping that everyone will be respectful for the well-being of the community.
“We all need to work together as a community and protect each other,” he said.
