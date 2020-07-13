He’s a good boy, and his name is K-9 Officer Axl.
The Burton Police Department has introduced their newest officer, who just graduated from the K-9 academy and is ready to “hit the streets”.
Axl is partnered with Officer Newman, and if you see them out and about (under good terms) say hello.
But as the department noted, if you see them out under bad terms… good luck!
