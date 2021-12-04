With the help of Burton residents, Burton Police found a missing 22-year-old.
Dylan Austin Edward Payne was last seen on Friday around 12:30 pm.
Police said Payne is mentally impaired with a cognitive ability of a 7-year-old.
Payne was found walking by Norton and Hemphill.
Police said he will be checked out by medical professionals. There are no apparent injuries.
