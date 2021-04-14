The Burton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
On Tuesday, April 13 just before 4 p.m., officers were sent to Kings Lane Apartments for a reported shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found one female with a gunshot wound in her arm.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury. Burton Police and Michigan State Police searched for a suspect but were unsuccessful.
While on the scene, the victim and witnesses did not cooperate with police. The victim is refusing to provide information to investigators at this time, police said.
