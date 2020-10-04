The Burton Police Department is investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened in the city on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The first incident happened about 3:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of E. Bristol Road.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found 27-year-old Ammeleo Gerrell Wilson Jr. in a Dodge Durango with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A different man was taken to Genesys Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The second incident happened about 8:25 p.m. in the 1100 block of E. Hemphill Road.
When officers arrived to the scene, they located 30-year-old Lavella Bergerac Ivy in a Hyundai Santa Fe with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Ivy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A different man was transported to Hurley Medical Center with a gunshot wound, police said.
It is unclear if these incidents are related.
If you have any information, call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
