The Burton Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a computer from Computer Junkies.
The police said the man walked into the store located on Bristol and Greenley on August 31, 2020 and walked out of the store with a computer he didn’t pay for.
If you recognize the person in the picture, please contact Det. Claerhout at Burton PD at 810-244-1545.
