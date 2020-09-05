Image: Burton Police person of interest
Source: Burton PD

The Burton Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole a computer from Computer Junkies.

The police said the man walked into the store located on Bristol and Greenley on August 31, 2020 and walked out of the store with a computer he didn’t pay for.

If you recognize the person in the picture, please contact Det. Claerhout at Burton PD at 810-244-1545.

