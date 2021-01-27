The Burton Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing $300 worth of merchandise from a gas station.
About 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 14, an unidentified man entered a Speedway Gas Station located in the city of Burton on E. Bristol Road, according to the Burton Police Department.
The man was described as wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans. He had a thin build, black hair and stubble facial hair. He was about 5'5".
The suspect left the store and got into a gold-colored sedan, police said.
If anyone has any information, call Det. Brooks at 810-244-1540.
