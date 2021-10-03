Burton Police are investigating a homicide after discovering a man dead in his living room.
On Saturday at 4:35 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1220 Tanglewood Lane for a shooting. When they arrived, they found Ivbran Otis martin Jr., 26, in the living room with multiple gunshot wounds. Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and a second suspect was taken into custody at 5:00 p.m. Both are lodged at the Genesee County Jail pending charges.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burton Police Department at 810-742-2542.
