Burton Police is looking for a man that walked passed the cashier and out of a local Family Dollar store with several unpaid items.
The suspect is seen on camera taking several items out of the store on Lapeer Road.
The incident happened on Jan. 18 about 12:30 p.m.
If you recognize this man, Burton Police are asking that you give them a call at 810-742-2542, ext. 2218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.