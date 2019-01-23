Burton Police Officers getting a shout-out after helping out a driver stranded at a gas station.
The department shared a Facebook post by an employee who works at the Speedway on Bristol Road.
Taleesha said a woman was locked out of her car last night, and when she got in, it wouldn’t start.
That’s when she said Officer Berry and Sgt. Driggett jumped into action.
They brought some cables, but her hood wouldn’t open.
Taleesha said they tried for 45 minutes to get the hood open, but the latch was broken. After finally getting it to open, they realized it wasn’t the battery.
The officers ended up bringing the woman and her dog home, according to Taleesha.
Good work officers!
